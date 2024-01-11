In the last few years, tremendous growth has been witnessed in the Hindi box office. In this glowing era of feats and milestones, three filmmakers from down South have successfully created their space: SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. So today, we’ll be making a fun comparison between these blockbuster directors.

SS Rajamouli – the trend setter in pan-India scene!

Whenever the glory of dubbed films in the modern era of the Indian box office will be discussed, SS Rajamouli’s name will be remembered. With the Baahubali franchise, especially Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Rajamouli showed us the true potential of the Hindi market and gave the first 500 crore Hindi film.

In an interesting analysis, SS Rajamouli showed a growth of 315.83% in terms of Hindi box office collection from Baahubali: The Beginning (120 crore) to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (511 crore). While Makkhi marked his debut in the pan-India scene, it is the first Baahubali film that found a proper release all across the nation. In terms of opening days, too, he saw a growth of 696% from Baahubali’s 5.15 crore to Baahubali 2’s 41 crore.

Prashanth Neel’s rise like a phoenix!

After SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel successfully captured the Hindi market. His first major release was KGF Chapter 1, which garnered all the attention due to a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. It raked in 44.09 crore and helped Neel in building his brand.

With the second film, KGF Chapter 2, Prashanth Neel witnessed a humongous growth of 885.75% as compared to part 1, with the Hindi collection of 434.62 crore of part 2. In opening days, there’s a monstrous jump of 2469% from KGF 1’s 2.10 crore to KGF 2’s 53.95 crore.

The sensation of Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga entered the Hindi market in 2019. As compared to Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel, Vanga is in a different league as his films are originally made in Hindi and they are not dubbed in Hindi. With Kabir Singh, he made a huge impact and immediately earned a massive following. The film did a business of 278.24 crore.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga entered into the league of biggest Indian filmmakers with Animal. The film is still running in theatres, and so far, it has earned a staggering 550 crore at the Indian box office. If compared with Kabir Singh, it’s a growth of 97.67%. In opening days, Vanga saw a rise of 215.68% from Kabir Singh’s 20.21 crore to 63.80 crore.

Both SS Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel saw a decline in the graph as the collection of their third film remained lower than the second film.

After Baahubali 2’s 511 crore, RRR earned 277 crore with its Hindi version. On the other hand, after KGF 2’s 434.62 crore, Neel’s Salaar earned 145 crore (still running in theatres). It’ll be interesting to see whether Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s third film does better than his Animal.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

