The successful run of Salaar continues at the worldwide box office! In the latest development, the biggie has managed to cross the lifetime collection of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and Rajinikanth’s Jailer, both of which were among the biggest Indian successes of 2023. While that’s some sort of achievement, it will remain behind Prabhas’ own Baahubali: The Beginning. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Bobby Simha and Sriya Reddy in key roles. The film is about a violent man, Deva (played by Prabhas), and his friendship with Vardha (Prithviraj). It was released on 22nd December and received mixed reviews from critics.

Salaar at the worldwide box office

Despite mixed reviews, Salaar emerged as a success story due to a superb start and the acceptance of the content in mass centers. In overseas, the stardom of Prabhas has once again done the trick, and the film has received solid support from the Telugu diaspora. It has become a commercial success both in India and internationally, and in the recent update, the milestone of 600 crore gross was crossed.

Now, as per the latest update, Salaar has amassed a gross of 473.12 crore (400.95 crore net) at the Indian box office. In the overseas market, the film has almost ended its run, and its gross collection stands at 135 crore. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 608.12 crore gross.

Salaar beats Leo and Jailer

2023 was a fantastic year for the Tamil film industry as it got two historic successes at the worldwide box office in the form of Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. Both films entered the 600-crore club and were among the highest-grossing Indian films of the year.

For those who don’t know, Jailer did a business of 605 crore gross. It was later surpassed by Leo, which ended its run at 607.66 crore gross. Both these films are now surpassed by Salaar, which is commendable considering the clash scenario with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. However, it won’t be able to beat Prabhas’ own Baahubali: The Beginning, which stands at 650 crore gross.

