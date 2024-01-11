Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram is releasing tomorrow, and fans are geared up to celebrate it like a festival ahead of Sankranti. Finally, the show count has been increased, and the process of adding more shows will continue till the biggie hits theatres. As a result, a massive jump has been witnessed in the advance booking for day 1, thus hinting at a big start at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s brand is working a big time!

After Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu returns to the big screen, so it’s a gap of one and a half years. His comeback film becomes more special because it marks the reunion of the superstar and director Trivikram for the third time. Both are big brands in the Tollywood industry, and that has helped their upcoming release to enjoy special shows, starting as early as 1 am in Telangana.

It is also learned that the Andhra Pradesh government has permitted a ticket hike of 50 rupees, which is more than that of Salaar. For those who don’t know, the Prabhas starrer was permitted a hike of 40 rupees.

Guntur Kaaram shows a monstrous jump!

In yesterday’s update, Guntur Kaaram remained very low and had sold tickets worth 1.70 crores gross across the country. As per the latest update, the Mahesh Babu starrer has picked up a crazy speed and will go full throttle till the first show starts. Today, till 8:30 am, tickets worth a staggering 15 crores gross have been sold (excluding blocked seats), including a count of over 6 lakh tickets.

If calculated with yesterday’s number, it’s a massive jump of 782%, which is insane. From here, Guntur Kaaram will easily surpass Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s final opening day pre-sales of 20 crores gross. It’ll be interesting to see where the biggie eventually lands at the end of the day.

Guntur Kaaram is set to beat RRR in Hyderabad!

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest crowd-pullers in the Tollywood industry, and he’s now displaying his star power. As per the trade buzz, Guntur Kaaram will soon be hitting the mark of 10 crores in Hyderabad city alone for the opening day pre-sales. This is crazy and it has all the chance to cross RRR, which enjoyed pre-sales of 10.50 crores gross in the city.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 21 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Stays On The Lower Side!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News