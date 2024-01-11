Prabhas-led Salaar has emerged as a success story at the Indian box office. In the latest development, it accomplished a much-awaited entry in the 400 crore club at the Indian box office, and the feat has been achieved within three weeks, thus becoming the star’s third film to do so. Keep reading to know more!

The big-screen action spectacle marked the first collaboration between director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas. As Neel came fresh from the success of KGF Chapter 2, expectations were really high. Though the result didn’t match that level, the Prabhas starrer has still managed to be a successful affair.

Salaar enters the 400 crore club in 20 days!

Salaar opened to mixed reviews, and that has clearly affected its run at the Indian box office. As per early trends flowing in, the film raked in 2-2.10 crores on its third Wednesday. Compared to yesterday’s 2.20 crores, it’s a very good hold but on the lower side. Still, the entry in the 400 crore club has been achieved as the total collection stands at 400.95-401.05 crores net (all languages).

Salaar to face competition from Friday

With Salaar, Prabhas got his third film, which scored 400 crores net at the Indian box office, and it’s the first non-Baahubali film to achieve this feat. His Baahubali: The Beginning earned 418 crores net in the lifetime run, and it’ll be interesting to see if the film surpasses that figure.

Ahead of Sankranti, multiple Tollywood biggies are scheduled to arrive in theatres, with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram dominating the screen count. Salaar has only Thursday to score a collection without any competition, as from Friday onwards, the screen count of the Prabhas starrer will be massively reduced.

Still, Salaar will overtake Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (408 crores) to become the 9th highest net grosser of all time as the collection is in the reach of the Prabhas starrer.

