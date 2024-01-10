Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has taken almost 123 days but achieved yet another record for the Atlee film. The action-drama is now the highest-grossing film of 2023 in UAE. In fact, in order to grab the top spot, the film has surpassed every film released in 2023 in the world! Yes, you read that right.

The Nayanthara-SRK-led film, where the superstar plays a double role, has collected $9.20 Million in UAE and is the highest-grossing film of 2023 in the territory. In fact, it surpassed Hollywood biggie Mission Impossible 7 and has taken the top spot from the Tom Cruise film.

Major Hollywood Biggies

Six Hollywood films have secured their places in the top 10 highest-grossing films of UAE. This includes Mission Impossible 7, Oppenheimer, Fast X, Super Mari Bros, John Wick, and Barbie.

Much Higher Than Barbie

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has collected much higher than Barbie in UAE. While Barbie stands at $4.24 Million, Atlee’s action biggie stands a whopping 119.04% higher in UAE.

Only Two Hindi Films

The list of highest-grossing films of 2023 in UAE includes only two Hindi and two South Indian films. Apart from Jawan, the other Shah Rukh Khan action extravaganza, Pathaan has also secured third place in the list. Apart from them, the two South Indian films are Rajinikanth‘s Jailer and Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo.

Here is the list of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2023 in UAE.

Jawan – $9.20 Million Mission Impossible 7 – $9.09 Million Pathaan – $8.19 Million Oppenheimer – $7.90 Million Fast X – $7.26 Million Super Mario Bros – $6.55 Million John Wick: Chapter 4 – $4.51 Million Barbie – $4.24 Million Jailer – $4.13 Million Leo – $4.11 Million

Jawan Box Office Collection

Shah Rukh Khan’s film has collected a total of over 1100 crore at the worldwide box office and around 700+ crore gross collection in India. With a net collection of 640.42 crore in the country, Shah Rukh Khan‘s film is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2023 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Salaar Box Office Collection (Overseas): With A$1.70 Million, Prabhas At #6 Chases Animal’s 215.72% Higher Earning In Australia, Crushes Rajinikanth’s Jailer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News