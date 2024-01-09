It has been 17 days, and Prabhas’ Salaar has still been refusing to slow down at the box office. The action-biggie recently entered the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2023 in Australia. Now, with the latest numbers coming in, Prashanth Neel’s film has surpassed all the South Indian films that were released in 2023.

The action film has collected A$1.70M in Australia and has surpassed Jailer to become the highest-grossing South Indian film of 2023 in Australia. Rajinikanth‘s film collected A$1.59M in the territory.

Meanwhile, Salaar has pushed Salman Khan‘s Tiger 3, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 further in the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of 2023 in Australia. Currently, Prabhas’ action-biggie stands at number 6 in the list and at number 1 when it comes to only South Indian films.

Far Behind Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Currently, Salaar is number 6 in the list of top 10 highest-grossing films of 2023 in Australia. But Prabhas is chasing Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which is 215.72% higher than Prashanth Neel’s film. Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s gangster drama has collected A$5.02M in the territory.

Salaar Worldwide Collection

The film has entered 600 crore club worldwide and has crossed the 130 crore mark overseas. It will next aim for the 150 crore club overseas. It is the seventh Indian film in 2023 to reach 600 crore worldwide after Pathaan, Jailer, Gadar 2, Leo, Jawan, and Animal. Individually, this is the third 600-crore grosser worldwide for Prabhas after Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Ready To Hit Japan

After entering the 600 crore club, ruling various territories, and chasing Animal’s A$5.02 Million in Australia, Salaar will be released in Japan this summer and might break some new records.

Meanwhile, here is the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023 in Australia.

Animal – A$5.02 Million Pathaan – A$4.72 Million Jawan – A$4.68 Million Dunki – A$2.73 Million (18 Days) Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – A$1.83 Million Salaar – A$1.70 Million (17 Days) Jailer – A$1.59 Million Tiger 3 – A$1.58 Million Leo – A$1.45 Million Ponniyin Selvan 2 – A$1.29 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

