Salaar ended its third weekend on a decent note, and the film benefitted due to a lack of other options playing in theatres. Before a bunch of big Tollywood releases arrive, the Prabhas starrer is making the most of its run, and yesterday, it unleashed a phenomenal feat at the worldwide box office. Yes, the mark of 600 crores gross has finally been crossed, and below is all you need to know!

Even though the reactions from critics were mixed, the genre and content catering to the masses has done the trick. The film was running in five Indian languages, but only the original Telugu version and Hindi dubbed version supported the biggie. Initially, the Telugu version drove the major business, and now, the dubbed version in the Hindi heartland is churning out numbers.

Salaar at the worldwide box office

It wasn’t a huge one, but Salaar enjoyed a decent run during the third weekend. At the end of day 17 (third Sunday), the film raked in a total collection of 394.10 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office, which equals 465.03 crores gross. In the overseas market, it has amassed 135 crores gross so far and will soon be wrapping up its run. Combining both, the total stands at 600.03 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

So finally, the much-awaited entry in the 600 crore club has happened, making the film a big winner globally. Among the 2023 releases, it has now become the 7th Indian film to achieve the feat after Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jailer, Jawan, Leo, and Animal.

Prabhas gets his third 600 crore grosser!

With Salaar, the actor has registered the third film in the 600 crore club at the worldwide box office and the first non-Baahubali film to achieve the feat. As of now, it is standing as the third highest-grossing film in Prabhas’ career and will end up being there as surpassing Baahubali: The Beginning’s 650 crores gross looks a tough task.

More about Salaar

Apart from featuring Prabhas in a titular role, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Bobby Simha and Sriya Reddy in key roles.

