Prabhas VS Bollywood: One-Man Army Has Earned 760% Higher Outside His Home Language Compared To Top 3 Combined Films Of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Down South!

Prabhas has been one such actor post-Baahubali who has seen two extreme ends while exploring his range as an actor. After witnessing the monumental success of Baahubali, he has made sure to cash in the popularity with his every other film. He has achieved what Bollywood biggies, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, have failed to do.

Just as a reference, Prabhas’ total earnings just from the Hindi version of his films is almost 760% higher than the combined collections of the top 3 Hindi movies’ collections from its Tamil-Telugu versions.

We recently did a similar article pitching Bollywood & South against each other to see how well they’re doing outside the Home language. But, pitching the one-man army Prabhas against an entire industry has surfaced some really interesting points.

Before jumping into the findings, here’s how much Prabhas’ films have collected in their Hindi version:

Baahubali – 120 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 511 crores

Saaho – 149 crores

Radhe Shyam – 19.25 crores

Adipurush – 147 crores

Salaar – 138 crores*

Total: 1084.25

Here’s how much the top 3 Hindi movies have earned from their Tamil-Telugu version:

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan – 57 crores

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal – 50 crores

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan – 19 crores

Total: 126 crores

Even if you take the top 3 films of Prabhas against Bollywood’s exact number of films, it’s still 540% higher, proving why he’s a beast in Bollywood.

higher, proving why he’s a beast in Bollywood. Apart from his worst-performing film (Radhe Shyam), all of his other films are way higher (individually) than the top 3 combined total of Hindi films in South

He has one 500 crore film, four 100 crore films from the last six films when no Bollywood actor has able even to touch the 100 crore mark down South

film, four films from the last six films when no Bollywood actor has able even to touch the 100 crore mark down South Rebel Star’s next, Kalki 2898 AD, again a pan-India film, could take him 1000% higher than the top 3 combined total of Hindi films in the South if it manages to enter the 300 crore club in Hindi

higher than the top 3 combined total of Hindi films in the South if it manages to enter the club in Hindi Prabhas is the most successful actor from the South in the Hindi belt, owning three films from the all-time top 10 highest-grossing Hindi dubbed South films

Yes, the scripts Prabhas has chosen might not be the best, and he’ll have to keep innovating. The Hindi film industry has already given him multiple chances & in no time, anything could change here.

