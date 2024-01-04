Yesterday, we talked about how Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD might take Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ route, and today it’s time for Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT. Directed by Venkat Prabhu (Maanaadu, Mankatha), Vijay’s upcoming film has been creating mystery since its announcement. The leaked plot details floating around the social media are enough to excite anyone about the film.

It includes time travel, multiverse, Flash meets Back To The Future, a blockbuster cameo & whatnot. Let discuss! The film was earlier reported to be titled ‘Boss’ & ‘Puzzle,’ but GOAT somehow seems to be the best option after reading some details about the films.

Thalapathy Vijay stars with Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu, and there’s a solid reason why you could see many 90s/early 2000s South Indian actors (mainly Tamil).

GOAT’s leaked plot details state, “The film would be based on time-space travel where traveling through time would create a new branch in the timeline, creating a new universe in the multiverse. No father-son, same characters from different time periods. Thalapathy Vijay would be a criminal who accidentally comes across his younger self through stolen technology, which he stole, where his younger self aspires to dream of being a RAW agent, to which the older Vijay lies to get help from his younger self. We are shown two Vijays, but there are more than three at least here; most of them are minor cameos & supporting roles, with the mysterious third one being the main villain.”

It states this movie’s ‘time travel’ aspect is more like DC’s Flash and less like Back To The Future. It further states, “Consider this movie more like The Flash(2022) than Back to the Future, where Barry Allen meets his younger self in a branched timeline, meeting many memorable major characters like Batman, Supergirl, etc. With the third, Barry Allen, the oldest among the three, being the villain. Prashanth & Prabhu Deva would appear both at their current ages and as their younger selves in the branched timeline. MIC Mohan is not the main villain but, along with Prashanth & Prabhu Deva, would all have memorable moments of their own to shine as major supporting characters. Kichcha Sudeep, too, is part of it, with a major memorable role. This movie is a celebration of the 90s with many major ‘expendables’ from the 90s, with many callbacks too.”

The only expression you could have after reading this plot should be.”Wow! But how?” This sounds like a super-interesting plot on paper, but to execute this on-screen with the required vision would be a mission impossible to achieve. It could be the box office blockbuster, which Leo couldn’t be, only if all this is true and appropriately executed. Thalapathy Vijay fans would shatter records swarming in theatres to see their favorite star delivering a time travel film with his trademarked swag.

Must Read: 2023: 23 Worst Rated Films Of The Year We Watched So You Don’t Have To – From The Archies, Animal, Gadar 2 To Ganapath, Adipurush & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News