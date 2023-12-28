Those who thought Lokesh Kanagaraj was done with Leo were wrong because that’s not the case, and he has finally officially confirmed Leo 2. Leo will return, and Thalapathy Vijay fans will again swarm into theatres to celebrate their favorite superstar.

Though Leo’s climax hinted at the sequel, the mixed response to the film gave people a chance to talk about how this journey won’t continue ahead. But, with the confidence Lokesh has announced the sequel, it looks like he has a great story in hand, which could also create mayhem at the box office.

Though Leo didn’t receive the critical acclaim, it managed to collect 607.66 crore (worldwide gross) at the box office. The above single reason was enough for Lokesh & Vijay to reunite, hoping to aim at the 1000 crore club with Leo 2.

At a recent event, when asked about the status of Leo 2, Lokesh Kanagaraj said, “Leo 2 is definitely on; I’ll start to write after #Thalaivar171 & Kaithi 2. Definitely… It’s always fun to work with Vijay Anna.” This would surely make many Thalapathy Vijay fans jump in joy.

Leo managed to bring in 342 crore at the Indian box office, but that wasn’t enough to beat Rajinikanth’s Jailer. While the global collection has been crossed, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer failed to surpass Rajinikanth’s Jailer at the Indian box office.

Here, in India, Jailer did a business of 345 crores net, and Leo missed it by just a margin of 3 crores. As of now, Jailer is the 2nd highest net grosser of Kollywood after 2.0. Globally, Leo is the second-highest Kollywood grosser of all time after 2.0 (655.44 crores gross).

