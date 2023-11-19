Leo has been a sensational success at the worldwide box office, and while everyone associated with it is celebrating the blockbuster collection, a controversial row has been sparked by the actor Mansoor Ali Khan. Recently, he made a shocking remark about Trisha, to which she strongly reacted on social media. Now, even director Lokesh Kanagaraj has voiced his opinion on the matter. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Mansoor played the character of Hridayaraj D’Souza, who narrates the past of Leo Das to Joshy Andrews (played by Gautham Menon). While he played one of the key roles in the film, he didn’t get to share with Trisha, who played the character of Sathya (wife of Thalapathy Vijay’s Parthiban).

As per a viral video on social media, Mansoor Ali Khan complained that he didn’t get to do even a single scene with Trisha in Leo. He allegedly confessed that he was anticipating a r*pe scene with her. “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought I would carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes, and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shoot in Kashmir,” Mansoor said in Tamil as per News18’s report.

Shortly after the video stormed the internet, Trisha strongly condemned Mansoor Ali Khan’s words and vowed not to work with him. She labeled Mansoor’s remark as “s*xist, disrespectful, misogynistic and repulsive.”

Soon after Trisha’s reaction on social media, Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj broke his silence, condemned the disgusting remark made by Mansoor Ali Khan, and said he was disheartened and enraged. His strong words indicated that Mansoor won’t be featured in any upcoming films of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe).

Take a look at Lokesh Kanagaraj’s reaction on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter):

Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan, given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behaviour. https://t.co/PBlMzsoDZ3 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) November 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is yet to speak on the matter.

