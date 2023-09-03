On the occasion of Kiccha Sudeepa’s birthday on Saturday, a mega project was announced with him that will be produced and directed by R Chandru and the script is supervised by writer V Vijayendra Prasad known for pan India mega hits ‘RRR’ and ‘Bahubali’.

The film will likely be released next year on Sudeep’s birthday. The poster released in this connection claimed the project as ‘Global movie’. R Chandru’s RC Studios is a reputed production house in Karnataka and has five big films going on floors this year.

R Chandru earlier collaborated with Kichcha Sudeep for Kabzaa that was released pan India in multiple languages.

With the new film, the team is looking at global audiences and the film will be made on a large scale to cater to a larger audience.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeepa took to Twitter to apologise to his fans after his meet and greet with fans was called off over security concerns. The Vikrant Rona star took to Twitter and wrote, “Apologies for being unable to meet everyone. It was called off by the security since all barricades were broken and people started getting suffocated especially all the kids. Wil meet you all soon with better arrangements.”

