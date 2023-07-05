Kichcha Sudeep has established himself as a strong force in the Kannada film industry over the years and emerged as a superstar. But in the latest news, the actor is facing serious cheating allegations against him as he allegedly didn’t fulfil his commitment despite taking a massive amount of 9 crores as his salary. Keep reading to know more!

The incidents of not fulfilling work commitments aren’t new in the entertainment industry, but whenever big names get associated with such controversies, it’s really shocking. Now, out of nowhere, even the Vikrant Rona actor has been accused of cheating by producer MN Kumar. After the allegation, even the actor reacted to it in a cryptic post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per MN Kumar, Kichcha Sudeep had signed an agreement with his production house and took a whopping sum of 9 crores as his fees. This agreement was made 8 years ago, and despite the commitment, the actor didn’t give him dates to shoot for a film. As per Track Tollywood’s report, the producer has registered a complaint at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce by accusing him of cheating. As per Kumar, the actor even took additional 10 lakhs from him to renovate his kitchen.

While Kichcha Sudeep has avoided speaking directly about it, he shared a cryptic social media post. Check it out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kichcha Sudeep will be seen next in an action-thriller film tentatively titled ‘Kichcha 46‘. Recently, the teaser of the film was unveiled. It reveals nothing of the plot but only ignites more curiosity and amps up the hype, as we see Sudeep sitting in the back of a bus riding in night time, pulling bullets out of his body and drinking whiskey.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Pawan Kalyan’s Stardom Working Wonders For ‘Bro The Avatar’, Makers Quoting 100 Crores For Theatrical Rights In Just 2 Telugu States?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News