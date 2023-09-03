Renowned producer and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has triggered a controversy over his recent statement. In his remark, he compared Sanatan Dharma to mosquitoes and dengue. This has led to a huge backlash, and the Indian 2 producer has reacted to it by saying he isn’t afraid of any legal action. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Udhayanidhi is a son of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam political party, MK Stalin. Ideologically, the party runs on secularism and is against the right-wing politics of the ruling party in the centre. On Saturday, Udhayanidhi spoke about things that need to be eradicated and mentioned about Sanatan Dharma.

At a seminar, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “There are some things which we have to eradicate and can’t merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue, fever, malaria and corona, all these are things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam (Sanatan Dharma) is like this,” as quoted by ABP Live.

As expected, the statement is receiving a backlash on social media and one handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) tweeted, “We will be exploring various legal remedies to ERADICATE filthy MOSQUITOES denigrating Sanatan Dharma at the behest of #RiceBag #Church! U won’t go unpunished.”

Udhayanidhi Stalin did react to this legal threat as he wrote, “Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats. We, the followers of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, would fight forever to uphold social justice and establish an egalitarian society under the able guidance of our Hon’ble CM @mkstalin. I will say it today, tomorrow, and forever: Our resolve to stop Sanathana Dharma from the Dravidian land would not reduce even a bit.”

Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats. We, the followers of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, would fight forever to uphold social justice and establish an egalitarian society under the able guidance of our… https://t.co/nSkevWgCdW — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) September 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin is also a well-known distributor in India, and reportedly his Red Giant Movies will be distributing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in Tamil Nadu. He’s also co-producing Shankar’s biggie, Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan.

