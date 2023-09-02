Shah Rukh Khan and his upcoming biggie Jawan is making all kinds of right noises, and a testimony to the film’s hype and buzz is actress Nayanthara’s latest achievement in the social world. Owing to the rapid pace of promotions, SRK’s new muse made her official debut on the social media app Instagram. As soon as she posted for the first time, the actress received a warm welcome.

In fact, within a few hours, she got 1 million followers on her account creating a record of being the fastest Indian actress to do so. But guess who claimed this record to date? It was none other than our very own ‘Tiger-ess’ Katrina Kaif!

As soon as Nayanthara hit the 1 million mark in a few hours, she beat Katrina Kaif, who claimed the spot for the Indian actress, hitting the fastest 1 million followers on Instagram. Currently, Katrina Kaif has a following of 75.6 million! The actress made her Instagram Debut in 2017 with a “Hello Instagram” post as quoted by HT.

Coming to Nayanthara, after making her Instagram debut with a Jawan post, she shared a few pictures and her follower count is reaching almost 2 million. Her first post was the Jawan trailer which was captioned, “My First With My Favvvv @iamsrk” Announcing the trailer, the actress wrote, “A lot of love, passion, and hard work has gone into making this film. Hope you like it and keep showering the love as always. #JawanTrailer Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The post received a massive 500K likes with lots of welcome messages. A user commented, “Lady superstar gonna rock in Bollywood..” Another fan wrote, “Welcome one n only Lady Superstar!” Fans even appreciated Nayanthara’s chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and a comment read, “So excited to see you in Jawan 🔥 The chemistry between you and SRK looks fabulous.”

Fans also wished the actress good luck for her Bollywood debut and wrote, “It’s gonna be a legendary debut, mam.”

Nayan also dropped the first picture of her twins Uyir and Ulag recently. The actress married director Vignesh Shivan last year. Her wedding ceremony was attended by her Jawan co-actor, Shah Rukh Khan along with the director Atlee. Nayanthara will make her Hindi film debut with the film which releases on September 7.

