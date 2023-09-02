Salman Khan has dropped the new poster of Tiger 3 ft him and Katrina Kaif in a suave look confirming that the film will release on Diwali. As soon as the posters were released, they received an underwhelming response from fans who were not at all impressed with the poster. Some found the poster very similar to Tiger Zinda Hai posters, while others could not help but point out Pathaan in there!

The poster also led to a fan war of sorts between Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan fans as Bhaijaan’s film poster was released at a time when hype for Jawan was at an all-time high, and it was a golden move to hit the button for the Tiger threequel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A fan club of SRK pointed out how Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 is being promoted in the name of Spy Universe and Shah Rukh Khan. In a tweet, the fan club wrote, “#Pathaan Poster – No SPY Universe Logo and No Mentions of any Spy Universe Movies. #Tiger3 Poster – SPY Universe Logo and Mentioned War and Pathaan.”

The tweet further pointed out, “The first Poster for Pathaan was SRK’s Solo, but they chose to add Katrina. Such a level of padding for #SalmanKhan’s threequel. Bhaitards should pray YRF just doesn’t add #ShahRukhKhan.”

https://twitter.com/iamsrk_brk/status/1697851717814206510

However, many were very quick to clarify that this is not the first poster of Tiger 3 and it indeed was a solo poster with Salman Khan.

https://twitter.com/crazy_rubel/status/1697860692236488759

However, fans had already started the mudslinging, with some intensifying the war and others trying to calm everyone, reasoning that their superstars SRK & Bhai are brothers and would not appreciate negativity of such sort. But nothing could help the pumped-up fans, with Bhai Fans defending him and SRKians attacking them.

A social media user tweeted, “No need to bark Mr. Brk ,this is the first poster of #Tiger3. No one remembers Deepika from Pathaan, it’s only SRK when it comes to Pathaan. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are the legacy of the Tiger franchise, so it’s good to have both lead characters in the poster.”

Another fan wrote, “Salman Khan Fans should Calm Down. Shahrukh Khan stooped to a New Low Corporate Booking, and free Tickets Distribution ensured 35Cr Opening for Jawan Neutrals & Manipulation will take it to 70. Noway #Tiger3 On Diwali Gonna Cross it even if it does Dunki Scam will be the Biggest Ever.”

Another fan pointed out how Tiger Zinda Hai & Tiger 3 posters are the same with different backgrounds!

Okay Bro they may be AI but this is not #Tiger3 https://t.co/Gyz2Wt3QPG pic.twitter.com/94lASjOBrN — Aman (@amanaggar02) September 2, 2023

The fan even claimed that it was also copied from a Russian film’s poster; however, we could not verify what film poster this was! The tweet read, “The old habit of remaking everything of #SalmanKhan is the major reason behind the negativity against Bollywood #Tiger3”

https://twitter.com/amanaggar02/status/1697857242903740502

The reactions to the Tiger 3 poster were not great on Reddit as well, with fans discussing how War also had a similar poster ft Tiger Shroff & Hrithik Roshan. Pointing to Tiger Zinda Hai’s poster, a comment read, “Any difference except color grading?”

On a totally different note, a troll said, “Yeah difference is katrina lips changed.”

You can check out the reactions on this thread on BollyBlindsNGossips.

https://www.reddit.com/r/BollyBlindsNGossip/comments/167u32x/tiger3_posters/

For the unversed, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as usual, with Emraan Hashmi entering the Spy Universe as the villain. The film will have an extended cameo by Shah Rukh Khan in his Pathaan avatar.

What are your opinions on the newly released Tiger 3 poster? Let us know in the comments section below.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap Recalls His Gangs Of Wasseypur Getting Pulled Out Of Theatres In Just 9 Days Due To Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger As He Exposes How Box Office Is Still Dominated By Star System

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News