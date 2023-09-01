Shah Rukh Khan is king in every sense. He is unapologetic, righteous, and the one with his heart at the right place without any manipulations in emotions it seems. He entered the film world in 1992 with Deewana. However, he had a long spell of struggle as he worked in telefilms and serials, and through this struggle, there was a woman who stood by him.

The woman he married as soon as he made his film debut. In an interview, SRK revealed about how people made him re-think about his decision to get married to Gauri Khan (then Chhibber) since he was a superstar in making and his fan following would get affected if he gets married.

In a video shared on Instagram by the handle srk_vibe2.0, which originally belongs to a short documentary ‘The Inner World of Shah Rukh Khan’, the actor narrates, “I was 26 when I got married. The year I joined films is the year I got married. Because everyone told me you can’t be a married star. All the actors hide their wives like Aamir had done, and everyone at that time. So, I said, I am sorry! I’ll marry her because if my acting is going to be dependent upon if I’m married or not then woe be on my acting. and I think it’s really silly.”

For the unversed, Aamir Khan, for a long time, did not reveal that he was married to Reena. While Sunny Deol hid his marriage with Pooja, the ceremony took place in a hush-hush way in London to dodge media attention since Sunny was about to make his debut with Betaab.

Shah Rukh Khan further opened up about the decision to get married in the same video, while the visuals show the superstar dropping a really tiny Aryan Khan to school like ordinary people do. The actor narrated, “It is nice to be married, you know, to come back out from 25,000 people who are screaming and shouting for you and then come back to your wife. I think it’s a great level.”

