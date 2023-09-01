Neena Gupta Rejected Masaba Gupta's Ask Of Living In With Her Ex-Husband Before Getting Married & Said "I've Made This Mistake Before..."

Neena Gupta is one of the finest actors in Bollywood, and the veteran beauty never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her public appearances. She’s quite active on social media, and we love to see her videos and pictures on Instagram. On to the series of new events, her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta shared how her mum Neena didn’t allow her to do live-in before her marriage to ex-husband Madhu Mantena. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Neena shares her daughter with her ex-partner and former cricketer Viv Richards. The veteran had her daughter out of wedlock and has always been vocal about her struggles as a single mother with media and fans.

Now, talking about the latest scoop, Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba Gupta appeared on Tweak India and spoke to Twinkle Khanna about her mother not letting her do live-in with her ex-husband before their marriage.

Masaba Gupta said, “She was like isne to chalu kia aur khatam bhi hogaya, 2 saal huye hain, kujh time nahi bitaya (Neena was like it started and ended too soon, they had not spent much time together). I wanted to live-in with my ex-husband before getting married. She said no. She said, ‘I have made this mistake, and you are not going to make this mistake. If you are sure about it, just get married.’ She literally packed my things and sent me over the day the court marriage was done. Get out. She said when people are not married, they have the option to leave very easily.”

The designer also revealed how her mother, Neena Gupta, felt devastated after her first marriage ended and said, “She was very, very conservative in that phase of my life. She didn’t want me to go through what she went through. She said, ‘I think it’s my mistake, and I should have let you do what you were doing, live together, and you would have figured things out.’ She said, ‘I should have nudged you a bit and focussed a little bit. I am a bad mother’ and went into that dramatic part of an actress’ mother’s life.”

Masaba Gupta confessed that she married under peer pressure since everyone around her was getting married.

What are your thoughts on Masaba’s latest interview about her mother, Neena Gupta’s advice to her on her live-in relationship? Tell us in the space below.

