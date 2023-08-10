Neena Gupta is undoubtedly one of the most fearless actresses in Bollywood and never shied away from expressing her views about the country’s social, entertainment, or political issues. The ‘Badhaai ho’ actress has always been known for her bold steps and now at the age of 64, the actress is reinventing herself and how.

The actress is quite popular on social media, with over 1 million followers on Instagram. Taking to her social media handle, she often shares updates about her life and upcoming projects. On Tuesday night, Neena was spotted in Mumbai wearing a little black dress with high boots as she attended the success bash of an OTT film ‘Trial Period’ featuring Genelia Deshmukh, Manav Kaul, Gajraj Rao, Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chadha, Swaroopa Ghosh, and Barun Chanda.

The LBD had a bralette-like knot at the back and Neena accessorised her look with danglers, and shades. As soon as a paparazzo shared the video on Instagram, netizens flocked together to share their reactions on the same. While many trolled the actor for choosing such a dress, a huge section of people on the photo-sharing app appreciated Neena Gupta’s confidence and look.

One fan wrote, “I’m glad that she didn’t care about people’s opinion about her age and the outfit… and she just wore what she wanted! And she’s looking pretty,” while another said, “Nice outfit”. A third comment read, “Thankyou!! For breaking barriers and everything else.” One person commented, “Hot to lag rhi hai,” another user said, “For a moment I thought it was Masaba wow”.

“Incredibly breathtaking, exceptionally elegant and immensely talented actress. The allure of Neena ji’s glamour is ageless and continues to be a wellspring of inspiration,” wrote another fan. One user wrote, “I keep telling my mom and grandma about you, how beautifully u carry urself without thinking about societal norms and wear what u like, you do you… lots of love.”

Fans even defended her against those who trolled the actress claiming that she should be mindful of her age. A person said, “It’s her choice”.

Neena Gupta herself also shared a video of the same outfit on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “Garmi hai toh Kya? Boots pehne ka shauk toh pura kar liya…At the success party of #TrialPeriod.”

However, this is not the first time when Neena Gupta chose a bold western outfit for an outing. Earlier, when she had paid a personal visit to Gulzar’s house, to present the lyricist with a copy of her autobiography titled Sach Kahun Toh, Neena wore a white and blue shirt-shorts combo that created a stir on social media.

