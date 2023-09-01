Jawan trailer has received huge thumbs up from fans with clips going viral all across social media platforms. One such sequence was the dialogue by Shah Rukh Khan that declared “Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar.” Netizens felt it was a subtle dig at Sameer Wankhede over the Aryan Khan drug case. Scroll below for details on his allegedly cryptic response.

Jawan trailer was released yesterday afternoon on YouTube. The Atlee directorial co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi has garnered over 27 million views within 24 hours. The promo was also showcased on Burj Khalifa driving the SRK fans worldwide crazy. But this one controversial dialogue raised a lot of eyeballs with many resurfacing the whole Sameer Wankhede-Aryan Khan controversy.

Sameer Wankhede, hours after the release of the Jawan trailer, took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you. -Nicole Lyons A quote that always inspires me!”

Netizens are convinced that he’s clapped back at Shah Rukh Khan in an indirect response to the viral Jawan dialogue. His comment section is bombarded with mixed reactions.

A user wrote, “Ab naya shikaar dhundh. Aur iss baar 30Cr se jyada maangna”

Another commented, “Here some thing fizzy… Who is right….? Who is wrong? We can not judge… Full of politics is here.”

“Bhai tu Jawan film dhek le #Jawan,” a comment read.

A user reacted, “You might have licked the fire but listen up my man, He’s himself the Sun.”

Another mocked, “It means lines from jawan hurt u”

Aryan Khan was sent to judicial custody by Sameer Wankhede during the Cordelia drug bust. After spending almost a month behind the bars, he was let out on bail and later declared innocent by court.

