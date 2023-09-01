Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam, featuring Bhumika Chawla in the female lead, was one of the most critically acclaimed movies of his career, even though it was a massive hit. Salman portrayed an obsessive lover and a bully in the film. Once, in an interview, Khan was asked to talk about a character that worried him the most, the actor named ‘Tere Naam’s character.

Many had criticised Salman for glorying a character that went through violence. For the unversed, the actor was last seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

When he had appeared in Aap ki Aadalat, the actor was asked to name a character that left him worried and Salman Khan had named Radhe from ‘Tere Naam‘. He had said, “Mujhe itna dar laga, ki maine socha mai ye nahi karunga (I thought of quitting).”

Going further in the conversation, Salman Khan added, “Aisa first time hua ki maine picture karne se pehle promotion soch liya tha. Maine socha tha ki sabko bolunga ki ye picture zaroor dekhna, but is character ko kabhi follow mat karna (I had planned already of telling people that please do not follow the character) He is a looser character.”

“Yeh ek ladki ke piche pagal ho raha hai aur apni zindagi barbad kar diya. Nahi hota, nahi hota, age badho life me (Radhe is crazy for a girl and destroys his life. You must move on in life),” concluded Salman Khan. He even mentioned that people can follow Radhe’s hairstyle and fashion sense but urged them not to follow his personality.

For the unversed, Tere Naam was released back in 2003.

Years after when Kabir Singh was released, Satish Kaushik had talked about the similarity between him and ‘Tere Naam’s Radhe. He said in an interview with Bollywoodlife, “There are quite a few similarities between Tere Naam and Kabir Singh, especially the way, the hero pursues the girl and some other aspects. In fact, you wouldn’t believe that while shooting the movie, Salman had told me that it would work with the audience, but we’re sending a wrong message to the youth. This isn’t the kind of character we should show to the youth as they could get wrongly influenced by it. Salman has always been very conscious that way in what he shows to his fans on screen.”

