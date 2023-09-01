It was the trailer of the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara- tarrer Jawan that was released on Thursday, but why is Sameer Wankhede, the controversial Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer, trending?

It is because of the line mouthed by Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the Jawan trailer, and it comes right after the credit line, Produced by Gauri Khan: “Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar.”

The declaration was seen by SRK fans as King Khan sending out “a clear message to Sameer Wankhede and his handlers in Delhi”.

On the face of it, it may seem like just another dialogue in the context of Jawan and its story, but for the twitterverse (or Xverse), it seemed like Shah Rukh Khan’s fitting riposte to Sameer Wankhede for the arrest of Aryan Khan and the media circus that the now-discredited officer had instigated around King Khan’s son.

Reddit has an entire discussion on-going regarding the Jawan connection.

A user wrote, “I read somewhere that Atlee makes movies where a lot of personal elements of the hero are also ingrained in the movie role. Is it a reference to Aryan controversy?”

Another wrote, “Wankhede be like :- Kiya to tha WhatsApp par.”

A user commented, “Just glad that he is now in a position to say this openly..its obviously personal..which he made very clear with that line ‘for all parents'”

Another wrote, “This felt intentional!”

“someone literally kept his son in jail for 28 days that too for a crime that hardly gives imprisonment,” another sympathized.

On October 3, 2021, an NCB team led by Wankhede had arrested Aryan along with six others during a raid on an alleged rave party on a cruise ship. Aryan was granted bail after almost three weeks on October 28 and was later cleared of all charges.

Wankhede, who had earlier investigated the drug involvement angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, was later charged with corruption and extortion in connection with the Aryan Khan case. The Central Bureau of Investigation has alleged that the drug charges were part of a scheme to blackmail the Khan family.

