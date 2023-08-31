Nora Fatehi is one of the most gorgeous dance divas in Bollywood these days. The actress has undoubtedly come a long way, and with her sheer hard work. Nora, who started her career with dancing, tapped into acting and now singing, becoming an all-rounder along with her unique fashion sense. We cannot deny how the actress looks hot and s*xy in whatever outfit she wears.

Be it on red carpets or appearances on shows, this Canadian beauty with Moroccan roots can always be relied on to slay. Nora enjoys a huge fanbase both offline and online with over 45 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nora always works hard to create a proper lookbook for almost all her performances, songs, characters or photoshoots. The actress is always making headlines for her bold fashion choices and we truly admire her chic style sense. Today, let’s have a look at the five best embellished fashion looks of Nora Fatehi that proved her fashion finesse. Scroll ahead to witness the gorgeous looks.

Check out the pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora stunned the fashion critics with her recent look in an embellished Falguni Shane Peacock mini dress. The multicoloured full-sleeved outfit featured structured panels at the shoulders along with threadwork and delicate embroidery in shades of red, blue, and silver, adding a majestic touch to her look. She accessorised her glam look with a pair of silver dangling earrings, statement rings and long-braided her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In this one, Nora opted for a catsuit from the shelves of the fashion brand Nitika Karizma. The outfit featured multi-coloured shiny embellishments all over. Nora styled her look with a stylish multi-layered belt, a pair of transparent heels embellished with sequins, statement drop earrings adorned with colourful emeralds, and a white fishnet glove on her hand. She also used a light pink fur jacket to add that extra oomph to her entire look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora took her fashion benchmark a level higher by wearing this sheer embellished bodycon gown from the shelves of fashion designer Yousef Al Jasmi. Nora looked gorgeous in the nude gown featuring white stone embedded embellishment details throughout the length of the gown. The gown also came with a halter neckline, sleeveless details and a knee-high slit at the back. The diva kept her look quite simple yet elegant by paring diamond ear studs and multiple finger rings with the attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

As the Moroccan beauty performed at the closing ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022, Nora stunned her fans with both her performance as well as her fashion sense. For the occasion, the diva chose a black bodycon dress, embellished in silver resham threads adding to the sequin details, silver embellishments throughout, and tassels at the bottom of her dress. The turtle neck dress with long sleeves that reached her hand palms added the perfect oomph factor to the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In this one, Nora Fatehi looked ravishing as she played muse to fashion designer house Falguni Shane Peacock in a silver slip short dress featuring silver feather-like embellishment and sequin details. The plunging neckline, deep-cut details at the back, and a thigh high middle slit at the back of the dress helped the actress to flaunt her curves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

This was yet again at the FIFA World Cup 2022. This time, Nora decked up in a silver sequined see-through ensemble by none other than Falguni Shane Peacock. The attire came embellished in a silver corset bra, multiple silver resham threads adding to the sequin details, silver embellishments throughout, and a detailed silver belt featuring sequin details.

What are your thoughts about Nora Fatehi’s unique outfits? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion updates!

Must Read: When Jennifer Lopez Served A Swimsuit Look Of Our Dreams In Tiniest Takini Proving She’s The OG Fashionista For A Reason!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News