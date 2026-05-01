Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, is based on the journey of India’s greatest warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with Riteish himself playing the lead role. The historical drama has received major reactions online, with audiences praising its scale, performances, and storytelling.

Amid all the buzz, one significant moment that caught everyone’s attention was Salman Khan’s cameo. His surprise appearance sparked massive reactions in theaters and further boosted the film’s buzz.

Let’s have a quick look at Salman Khan’s cameo in Raja Shivaji and what role he played in the historical action thriller.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Raja Shivaji movie

Salman Khan Cameo In Raja Shivaji Explained

Alongside Riteish Deshmukh, the film features several Bollywood actors, including Genelia D’Souza, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Amol Gupte, Vidya Balan, and Boman Irani. Among them, Salman Khan played a cameo as Jiva Mahala.

Salman Khan makes a surprise entry at a crucial moment in the film, stepping in to rescue the Shivaji character. His cameo sparked loud cheers and whistles in theaters, especially since fans didn’t see it coming. Sharing a strong bond with Riteish Deshmukh, Salman had previously appeared in a cameo in Riteish’s directorial debut, Ved.

For those unaware, Jiva Mahala, the role played by Salman Khan, was a brave warrior and an excellent swordsman. This person played a critical role in the Battle of Pratapgarh and worked as Shivaji’s bodyguard.

It was the duty of Jiva to protect his master from every danger. When Afzalkhan attempted to kill Shivaji, Jiva was the one who saved his life and escorted him back safely. This not only portrays Jiva Mahala’s brave act but also implies his loyalty towards his master.

Raja Shivaji: Fans React To Salman Khan’s Jiva Mahala Cameo

An X user wrote that Salman Khan’s cameo as Jiva Mahala wasn’t a mere moment but a statement. The viewer affirmed that the veteran star has pure screen domination and called his inclusion in Raja Shivaji ‘iconic stuff.’

That cameo wasn’t just a moment… it was a statement 🔥#SalmanKhan as Jiva Mahala in #RajaShivaji = pure screen domination 💥 The look. The presence. The aura. ICONIC stuff that gives instant goosebumps! Single entry… aur theatre poora stadium ban gaya 🗣️🔥#RajaShivaji pic.twitter.com/DuvdXFkFdC — SFilmy Official (@SFilmyOfficial0) May 1, 2026

Another user shared a video clip of Salman Khan’s role in the movie, calling it a ‘powerful presentation.’ Similar reactions are everywhere online. Fans loved watching Salman Khan in this cameo role.

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Must Read: Raja Shivaji X Review: “Every Marathi Will Swell With Pride” To “Box Office Juggernaut” – Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Is Roaring With Praises!

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