Popular Indian playback singer and songwriter got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Aashna Shroff, in the dreamiest way possible. Now, he shared a video clip on his Instagram handle, giving an insight into how everything happened and everything a woman can dream of – hearts, flowers, and songs. The magic of love can be felt from the video clip. Scroll ahead to watch it!

A few days back, Armaan had shared pictures from his proposal day with a caption that read, “And our forever has only just begun.” For the unversed, Armaan and Aashna had been in a relationship for years, and finally, they have decided to make it official.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just a few moments back, Armaan Malik took to his Instagram handle and shared a video clip while subtly promoting his song ‘Kasam Se’ and kasam se, we got butterflies seeing the most dreamy proposal ever. The way Armaan sang for Aashna and the way Aashna teared up seeing it – showed so much love.

Check out the video clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik)

Armaan Malik captioned it as, “The most beautiful day of our lives, is yours now 🤍💍”

His massive fanbase commented on the video. While one wrote,

“CUTEST VIDEO I’VE SEEN TODAY 😭❤️”

Another fan penned, “Prince got his princess 😭❤️”

This wholesome video made us wonder ‘ek aisa Armaan Malik toh hum bhi deserve karte hai…’! What do you think?

On the work front, Armaan Malik has carved his path in the music industry with his hard work and passion. He has not only sung in Hindi but has also shown his talent in multiple languages, including Telugu, English, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu and Malayalam.

What are your thoughts after watching the cutest proposal? Are you also feeling the flutters like us? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates.

Must Read: Jawan Box Office Advance Booking (6 Days To Go): Shah Rukh Khan’s Storm Is Coming & BMS Selling 21K Tickets Per Hour Is Just A Hint Of Monster’s Arrival!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News