Armaan Malik Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Aashna Shroff In A Dreamy Setup, Writes "Our Forever Has Only Just Begun"

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is now engaged to his fashion influencer girlfriend Aashna Shroff. He announced it on Monday afternoon.

The couple shared this life-defining moment on their respective Instagram handles. The two shared several photographs from the special moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the first image, Armaan Malik is seen going down on his knees and putting a ring on Aashna’s finger. The second photograph has the two cherishing the moment and laughing.

In the third picture, Armaan Malik is seen giving a soft kiss to Aashna on her forehead.

“And our forever has only just begun,” he wrote as the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik)

Armaan Malik and Aashna were dating for years and have now, finally made it official. However, they have not disclosed when they will get married.

Armaan is known for his singing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, English, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu and Malayalam. In 2006, he took part in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs but was eliminated after finishing eighth . He is the brother of music composer Amaal Mallik.

Armaan Malik is known for songs such as ‘Butta Bomma’, ‘Buddhu Sa Mann’, ‘Pehla Pyaar’, ‘Control’, Sab Tera’, ‘Boldo Na Zara’, and ‘Sleepless Nights’ among many others.

Must Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan Allegedly Takes Palak Tiwari Out For A Dinner Date But Netizens Aren’t Impressed With Their Chemistry As They Rate Their Pair With ‘0’ & ‘-10’: “This Is Not Going Anywhere”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News