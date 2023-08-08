Katrina Kaif is one of the most famous and highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, with a massive fan following. The actress is married to Vicky Kaushal, and the couple always take advantage of every opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Kat reportedly yelled at a kid on the flight who addressed her as ‘aunty’ and later got lashed out by a Sikh man who insulted her in front of her manager and was lauded by his fellow passengers on the plane, leaving the actress completely speechless. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Katrina enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 74 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a sneak peek into her personal life as she shares pictures with her husband, Vicky, and we love to see them together in mushy photos.

Now talking about the throwback scoop, Katrina Kaif once reportedly yelled at an 8-10-year-old fan who called her aunty on the flight. A fan once quoted an incident to India Forum that, “A kid probably say around 8-10 years old walked towards her from the Economy class with a pen and notebook for her autograph. It seems she was in deep sleep and probably the kid disturbed her by calling her ‘Aunty’ and boy all hell was let lose.”

The fan added, “How dare you call me Aunty? Don’t you know who I am? How did you come to me? How can the staff be so irresponsible? I am gonna complain,” further adding, “The poor kid just stood there stunned as the airline staff ran towards her rescue. The kid with tears in his eyes and probably a need for lifelong therapy ran back to his seat.”

“After a minute or so, a Sikh gentleman walked hurriedly to the business class and toward’s Ms. Kaif’s seat. Her manager tried to intervene, but the gentleman just gestured her to stop and asked Ms. Kaif in an agitated tone” How dare you scare a little child and who the hell do you think you are? You foreign import who just got lucky to be with a Bollywood star. Shame on you!” and walked back in the same way he had come to the business class followed by tremendous applause by all the passengers including me leaving Ms. Kaif completely speechless,” the fan concluded.

This incident took place when Katrina Kaif was allegedly dating Salman Khan. What are your thoughts on a Sikh man brutally lashing out at the actress back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

