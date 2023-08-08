Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the Indian cinemas amidst two Hollywood biggies ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and Cillian Murphy, respectively. Both the films took the ticket windows by storm with their crazy collection, which seemingly made Karan Johar nervous, reveals the filmmaker. Despite the ‘Barbenheimer’ wave, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer hit the screens only to take it by storm, outperforming both of them.

In a recent interview, KJo opened up about feeling anxious seeing ahead of the film’s release. The filmmaker revealed that he decided to release the film for those who have grown up watching Hindi film music. Scroll down for details.

Speaking about the same, Karan Johar told Variety, “At first I had apprehension and fear and then there was deep-rooted anxiety because both these films also performed very well in India. So even the Gen X, Gen Z kids, the millennials and the boomers, who’ve grown up watching the old Hindi film music, all of them collectively love the film for various and different reasons. Because otherwise you lose an audience when you try and be extra preachy and try and give a sermon that doesn’t actually connect to you in an emotional way because you’ve got to love the people, then love what they say.”

In the same interview, he also spoke about the film being far from real. Karan Johar added, “The world is, of course, far from real. If you see the homes, they’re exaggerated versions of what could be. In Delhi I know, I’ve seen ostentatious homes but the house of the Chatterjees – there’s no such size of house in Delhi… I think what is working for the film are the characters, within the world of melodrama, and notched up level of everything, dialed up to 11, the characters are still empathetic, they’re still saying things that are relatable…”

Speaking of its box office collection, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has minted Rs 109.38 crore in first 11 days of its release!

