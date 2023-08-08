Shah Rukh Khan is the king for a reason! The superstar, who enjoys a massive fan following globally, lives life the king size. After returning to the silver screen after a hiatus of 4 years with Pathaan, he’s now gearing up for his upcoming film Jawan. While we often come across the number of expensive things that SRK owns, not many know he’s also a proud owner of a hi-tech coffee mug. Yes, you heard that right!

We have often seen Bollywood actors holding different kinds of coffee mugs during their outings. While a few have managed to grab everyone’s headlines, some have set a benchmark. One of them is SRK’s hi-tech expensive coffee mug with some exotic features.

In 2017, Shah Rukh Khan shared a few photos from the sets of his some film. Wearing a black t-shirt, SRK is seen sipping his in a black coffee mug while flaunting his customisations. The clip opens with SRK sipping from the mug while another person is seen touching it to show its temperature and ‘SRK’. Not many know this isn’t any ordinary coffee mug, it is an expensive one worth Rs 35,000. Yes, you heard that right!

Well, in this amount, one can drink cutting tea in their life worth Rs 3500 and what all can’t be done. The Temperature Control Travel Mug 2 is available on the e-commerce website Amazon you can easily buy it from there.

Check out the photos below:

My new digitized Ember coffee mug. Customised temperature customized name & customised finger. pic.twitter.com/Rzm88GRm8F — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2017

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is eagerly waiting for his upcoming film Jawan which also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. After treating fans with Prevue, the makers are likely to drop the official trailer soon.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on SRK’s customised coffee mug? Do let us know.

