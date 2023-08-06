Remember #MeToo? The wave that crippled Bollywood when women took turns to call it s*xual predators in the industry. People were shocked to hear big names who wronged women and abused them from their places of power and liberty. However, as powerful as this moment sounded, it fizzled out soon due to lack of strong-headed women and proof. One such woman was actress Payal Ghosh who alleged getting abused by Anurag Kashyap!

Recently, while promoting her upcoming film, Payal was asked about the status of her fight against Kashyap. The actress was vocal about the bias prevalent in the industry and made a heartbreaking statement about the lost battle against the powerful!

In an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal, Payal Ghosh said, “I am not the richest or the most powerful and so I don’t even expect others to come out and support me against him. I am fighting the battle alone and I know that’s how it is going to be in future as well. Nobody will take a stand for me and go against him.” Further elaborating on why it is difficult to fight against someone as powerful as Anurag Kashyap, the actress said, “Everyone values their relations with him because he is a film director.”

She recently grabbed headlines for putting up a post where she allegedly said that this industry works on favours and actors need to sleep with influential people to get their dream debuts or big breaks! The actress clarified her statement and said, “We all know how favouritism plays a big role in shaping careers. Sometimes, the people who are fine with it shine a lot more than others who don’t want to compromise with their basic life and moral values.”

However, she made sure that she sticks to her morals as she struggled her way through this industry. Payal Ghosh confessed, “That’s just not me. At the end of the day, when I need to wake up and see myself in the mirror, I should be proud of my journey because of my own hustle and not because of someone else’s ‘favour’ in exchange of a ‘favour’.”

For the unversed, in 2020, Payal made shocking claims against Anurag Kashyap. The actress claimed she suffered s*xual harassment by Kashyap. As quoted by ETimes, the actress, in an interview, said that “when she met the filmmaker, he took her to a room and opened his zip and tried to force his c*ck inside her v*gina by opening her Salwar Kameez.” The actress also revealed that the filmmaker told her that all the actresses who have worked with him come running to s*ck his c*ck whenever he calls them!

The case fizzled soon and has again emerged while the actress is promoting her upcoming film Fire Of Love: Red opposite Krushna Abhishek.

