Music mogul, entrepreneur and mentor Badshah unleashes his fiery new single ‘Gone Girl’, featuring frequent collaborator Payal Dev on vocals and upcoming Telugu actress Sakshi Vadya in the music video. As one of India’s hip-hop frontrunners, Badshah is no stranger to crafting anthemic records, and he’s ensuring ‘Gone Girl’ follows in the footsteps of his decade-plus career of producing bangers, presenting a highly awaited and authentic soundscape that pays ode to his old school style of music.

A decade after storming into the Indian music circuit with hedonistic singles such as ‘Paani Paani’, ‘DJ Waale Babu’, ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’, ‘Genda Phool’ and ‘Garmi’, Badshah is seen revisiting his quintessential style of music and sampling the commercial soundscape which propelled him to mainstream dominance in this dope drop that has got us hooked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, the musical prodigy’s previous releases ‘Retropanda’ (2022) and ‘3 A.M. Sessions’ (2023) established a sharp U-turn from his signature style of foot-stomping club anthems as he embraced newer formats and styles.

The witty referencing to the long-standing beef between the Bollywood hitmaker and his former Mafia Mundeer band member, Honey Singh, has caught the audience’s attention. However, in this bonafide dancefloor banger.

The internet is in a meltdown with celebrities like Ikka saying ‘B for banger’ and Ayushmann Khurrana saying ‘Damn’ and Munawar Faruqui saying ‘Hahaha can’t wait’ and Mukesh Chabbra sending hearts

Badshah is seen trading high-tempo bars on how he’s the undisputed king of the Indian hip hop industry and has come a long way in revolutionizing the scene, while Honey Singh is still struggling to deliver hits after his comeback on the scene a few years ago.

The hard-hitting diss goes like- ‘ek baat samajh le, mein bolu kam aankhon se padhle, game ke top pe baitha, jiske bhi bas ki wo aake pakadle, inse game crack hi nai hora na, hit koi track hi nai hora na, yahaan fir maine scene change kiya , aur kuch logo ka come back hi nai hora.. woo, badshah hai naam meri jaan, pyaar so mujhko wo baddie bolti hai, aye game mein laundo ka baap hoon baby, ek tu hi thodi hai jo mujhe daddy bolti hai.’ There are many memes around Yo Yo Honey Singh’s comeback, and it seems Badshah is taking a dig at the same.

Earlier this month, Badshah opened up about the 2012 Mafia Mundeer controversial split on the Raj Shamani podcast and called Honey Singh’s intentions as ‘self-centred’ for focussing on his solo growth at the band’s expense and getting the band members, such as Raftaar, Ikka, Lil Golu and himself to sign blank contracts.

Take a look at Badshah’s Instagram post-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

Must Read: When Salman Khan Was Called “Peene Ka Badshah” By ‘Bhidu’ Jackie Shroff As They Discussed “How Much To Drink” & Sanjay Dutt Added “Do Peg Ke Upar…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News