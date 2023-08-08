Social Media is the wrong place to be in, especially in a world where you are a celebrity with millions of followers. One wrong move and trolls destroy their celebs in a jiffy. Recently a video of Tiger Shroff has been going viral, which will definitely make him lose the Student of the Year trophy if he ever won it! The actor was at an event where he was asked a question and a very basic one.

The actor was once asked if he was offered a role in Mahabharata and what would he like to play. Tiger took his sweet little time only to end up with a bizarre quote that left the internet in splits and shock. However, his fans still stood by him.

While answering the question, Tiger Shroff said, “If ever Mahabharata is made in Bollywood, I would want to play Hanuman Ji.” This left the internet in shock. Reacting to his GK he was trolled left, right and center. A user wrote, “Bhai tu whistle he bjaa bas.” Another troll wrote, “Bro watched Mahabharat from reels.” However, his fans argued that Hanuman Ji was there in Mahabharata.

A comment explained, “There was actually the presence of Hanuman Ji in Mahabharat. He had been present in Mahabharat in the form of a flag on Arjun’s Chariot at the time of war between Pandvas and Koravas.Ab woh alag baat hai agar Tiger Bhai ko janda banna hai!” Others trolled the actor around the same thought. A user wrote, “Bro identify as a flag.” Another comment read, “Rath k upar Jo jhanda tha uspe Inka photo laga denge.”

An angry user wrote, “In ch#thiyo ko apne hi dharam ke bare me kuch nahi pata.” Another comment took a sarcastic dog and wrote, “Chotii bachii ho kyaaa.” A comment trolled the entire Bollywood and said, “Bollywood ke Mahabharat me Hanuman ji aasakte hai.” A user suggested the Heropanti actor, “Are tiger bhaiya tum yaar backflip maro tum kaha in chakkaro mai padh rahe ho tum se na ho payega.”

The video was shared by an Instagram handle, sasta_editor6 and you can watch it here.

