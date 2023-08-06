Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love story was a shocker! The actor was dating Katrina Kaif, and then suddenly, one day, he started dating his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt, sending a shock wave around fans since he was going strong with Katrina. Meanwhile, Alia, who kept telling in her interviews that she finds Ranbir adorable, was planning to marry him in her head.

However, icing on the cake is Katrina Kaif, who, then was Ranbir’s girlfriend, was Alia’s best friend as well! Pretty dope stuff for a love triangle. Where the one who was in one-sided love with the protagonist (read RK) ends up marrying him after he falls for her! Too tricky? We’ll chalk that out for you.

So during one of her appearances on Koffee with Karan, Alia Bhatt tells Karan Johar that she finds Ranbir Kapoor adorable and in her head wants to marry him. Karan Johar was stunned at this cute yet honest and delusional admission. He asked, “Does Neetu Ji know about this plan? And more importantly, Does Katrina know?” Alia was stumped by this question.

She calmed herself and vivaciously admitted, “Everyone knows about my plan!” Now as honest as this confession may be, netizens could not help but point out the stark similarity between this love triangle and an international love story. A user wrote, “I remember Katrina mentioning she used to be friends with Alia even before SOTY released this is so weird.” Another user said, “Our very own Hailey Bieber.” A third comment echoed the same thought, which said, “So is Kat officially our Selena Gomez and Hailey is Alia ? “

The video was shared on a Reddit thread, BollyBlindsNGossip where people even reacted to Alia Bhatt saying weird things nonstop. A user wrote, “I just spoke so much rubbish” should be the title of her autobiography.” Another comment read, “KJo making all her dreams come true.” A third comment said, “What Alia wants Alia gets!”

You can watch the video here.

However the bottom line is Alia did some great manifestation there! For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

