Just a couple of days ago, the shocking news of art director Nitin Desai’s demise owing to suicide made the headlines. While discussions are abuzz regarding why he took such an extreme step, fans have also been talking about actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s shocking and untimely death. Now, actor Suniel Shetty has weighed in and shared his thoughts.

While fondly remembering SSR, the ‘Dharavi Bank’ actor also spoke about the loss of Desai and if Bollywood celebs aren’t able to deal with stress. Read on to know all he had to say.

During a recent interaction with The Free Press Journal, Suniel Shetty discussed art director Nitin Desai’s death. Offering his condolences, the ‘Hera Pheri’ actor said, “This is a loss of the most talented art director and one of the most humble art directors and one of the finest. What was that one thing that broke him to succumb to this, is the most important question? It’s said, ‘God always wants the good ones with him’ Does he need them? I don’t know… My heartfelt condolences.”

During the same conversation, Suniel Shetty spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He said, “A wonderful child. He achieved so much in his life. And then God takes him away… What was the moment when he did what he did? You feel for his parents, his family. Reaching out is important. If we know someone and if at all we know he /she is going through any sort of stress, we should reach out to them. We should be constantly calling out and keep inquiring about their well-being.”

In the same chat, Suniel also spoke about whether Bollywood celebs cannot cope with stress and failure. Denying such comments, the veteran actor said he is from Bollywood and has been through mental tension. He added that most are stressed out but refrain from talking about it. He advocated conversations about those problems and sharing them with friends to improve the situation.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty was recently seen playing a cop on Amazon Mini TV’s Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega. The show also starred Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles.

