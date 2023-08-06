Saif Ali Khan is no stranger to controversies. The actor, who has been earlier reported of falling out with his co-actors, once got in trouble after he publicly announced that he will soon be working with Hollywood star Natalie Portman in a romantic comedy. The news soon reached out to the actress, and she apparently threatened to sue the actor. You ask why? Well, scroll down to know why Natalie took a legal route.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Prabhas starrer Adipurush. The film also starring Kriti Sannon in the lead, tanked at the box-office. At the time, it was reported that Saif decided to stay out of the publicity as he was not bothered with the movie’s performance at the box office.

Circling back to the controversy surrounding Natalie Portman, as per India Today, Saif Ali Khan in 2012 announced that he was in talks with the Hollywood star for a possible collaboration. The untitled project was touted to be a romantic comedy. “A love story we are working on … It’s a secret … We are doing a film with Natalie Portman,” claimed Saif. However, it turned out that Natalie was not even aware of the same, which led to Saif apologising in public as the former threatened to sue him. The actor, in an interview, then shared, “It was a joke. I’m sorry. I’m just annoyed with speculation on all aspects of my life.” He added, “I might just start making up stories to entertain myself. Hope people will understand that.”

Saif Ali Khan, who was busy promoting Love Aaj Kal, at the time, apparently got a legal action from the Oscar-winning star Natalie Portman saying that he will be sued if he won’t squash the rumours with a public announcement.

The ‘Adipurush‘ star’s rumoured news apparently made a lot of noise as a lot of people at the time from Bollywood were trying to collaborate with big Hollywood stars for a long time but were failing to do so. However, to settle the issue, Saif Ali Khan then subtly came forward and mentioned that it was all nothing but a joke.

