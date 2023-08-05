The film Industry woke up to a shocker a few days back when it was reported that famous art director Nitin Desai had died by suicide. The art director who owned Nitin Desai Studios was in a debt of more than 200 crores mounting on him, and reports suggest that he planned his death. He was the man who designed Lagaan, Jodha Akbar, and Devdas sets. However, he was finding it hard to maintain the studio post-corona. Aamir Khan paid his last respect to the late director.

While very few people turned up at his funeral, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor decided to talk to the media about the unfortunate incident. He shared his disappointment about the heartbreaking news and also recalled the last time he met Desai. Aamir was even asked about people not turning up at the funeral and he suggested there was no special reason for such.

While talking to ANI after Nitin Desai’s funeral, Aamir Khan said, “This is very shocking news. I am unable to understand how did this happen? I can’t believe it. I wish he did not do this and reached out for help instead. But what can we say in such a tragic situation, it is very difficult to understand what has happened. It is very sad… We have lost someone who was very talented…”

The actor responded to people not turning up at the funeral and said, “Maybe some people could not attend for some reason. I am sure he has a special place in everyone’s heart. I would offer my condolences to his family, and I hope they get the strength to cope with the grave loss.”

Recalling his last meeting with Nitin Desai, Aamir Khan said, “I had last met him when he invited me for his daughter’s wedding, around eight months ago. I was shooting and he had come to invite me. We had sat and spoken for around an hour or two. We had not met for many days so we were catching up. His daughter got married in March and we met a couple of months before that. He was completely fine I found him to be very happy. No one knew (about the issues he was facing).”

For the unversed, Nitin Desai died by suicide in his ND Studios and has left an impressive legacy behind. After his demise, the future of around 75 workers from his studio lies in uncertainty. Hrithik Roshan – Aishwarya Rai’s Jodha Akbar was shot in this studio and later Ekta Kapoor’s serial Jodha Akbar was shot on the same set.

We extend our deepest condolences to Nitin Desai’s family and friends. Hope his soul rests in peace. Om Shanti

