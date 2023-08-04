Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen is one of the most loved actresses of all time. The actress never misses a chance to win your hearts whenever she posts a photo or a video or appears for an interview. Sushmita enjoys a massive fan following, and every single post of hers goes viral in no time. The actress has begun promoting her upcoming web film Taali, whose first rushes were dropped online recently. The film is based on the real-life transgender Shreegauri Sawant.

Last year, the actress was in news for her alleged relationship with Lalit Modi, who had once took to his Instagram to post a few photos from their Yacht outing. Soon after the news of their relationship spread like wild fire, Sen was trolled and even called a gold digger.

It was only after a long time that Sushmita Sen finally broke her silence and indirectly reacted to the relationship claims and said she digs deeper than gold – diamonds. Now for the first time, Sen has spoken about it in the media. Speaking to Zoom TV, Sushmita Sen said, “It’s good that those comments came to me and I could define ‘gold digger’. An insult is an insult when you receive it, which I don’t. But there are certain things that are nobody’s business. I don’t need to say it’s no body’s business but I like word ‘not your business’ its so cool,” adding, “FYI, I am as single as they come that is also NOYB.”

In July last year, Sushmita Sen had finally put an end to the storm by penning down a long note. She wrote in an Insta post, “The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!!. Ah these geniuses. I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!.”

Check out her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Taali will release on Jio Cinemas on August 15!

