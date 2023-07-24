Shah Rukh Khan is the wittiest of the stars, and time and again, he has proved the same. He has been entertaining audiences for over 30 years, and his wit and charm continue to make people laugh and be in awe of him. SRK’s quick-witted comebacks and his humourous takes have often made people go ROFL. From mastering self-deprecating humour, to being a troll, he has done it all.

We caught hold of a video where the Pathaan actor’s charm and wit were at full display. The video dates back to many years ago when Ranbir Kapoor has started fresh, and King Khan was at an event with Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai when he was asked about stardom and shifting of paradigms when a new star enters, and it is said he would be the heir to the throne.

At NDTV Awards, the Pathaan actor and Amitabh Bachchan were told, “When Shah Rukh came, everybody said that he is the next Amitabh Bachchan. Now when Ranbir Kapoor has arrived, everybody is saying he is the next Shah Rukh Khan. How do icons like you, like Shah Rukh, deal with such comparison?”

The question left Big B stumped, who said, “I don’t know how they deal with it, I don’t deal with it at all.” SRK immediately quipped and said I’ll tell you how I deal with it and came forward, and bowed down to Mr. Bachchan. But his wit did not end there. He immediately turned towards Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who were sitting in the front row and said, Sir Ranbir ko bata dijiyega kaise deal karna hai! This made the audience erupt in laughter.

The video was shared by a fan club of the actor on Instagram page srkssamina where users had a field day reacting to the clip. A comment read, “Shahrukh sense of humour is >>> All Bollywood industry.” Another comment read, “The 3 ‘I’s -Intensity, Integrity and Intelligence..from Kurt Angle..SRK got all 3!” A third user wrote, “There’s no next SRK !” Someone else wrote, “King for a reason.”

A user pointed out, “Now even after 14 years of this video … Still srk is ruling the industry.” However, a fan was clever to notice how Shah Rukh Khan tricked the answer and commented, “What to say When, to Whom, Where.. He knows just exactly. Another conference he was asked a similar question where Amit ji weren’t there and he said there’s no next star after me!”

Shah Rukh Khan, in many of his interviews, has confessed that he is the last of the stars. A user pointed out the same and joked, “If only rishi kapoor wasn’t there SRK’S answer would have been different.” Another comment confirmed the same, “Srk is last of the stars.” However, everyone was impressed with his quick ability to charm everyone in a jiffy. A user said, “SRKs Sense of Humour no one can beat it.” Another comment read, “Any given moment.. He’s the smartest and wittiest.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Jawan post which he will start completing Raj Kumar Hirani’s Dunki. He is expected to headline the first Spy Universe film Tiger Vs Pathaan with Salman Khan, and rumoured to be approached for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

