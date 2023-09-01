Masaba Gupta is a prominent fashion designer and a well-known personality in the world of Indian fashion and entertainment. She is also known for her biographical drama Masaba Masaba. In a recent conversation, she has opened up about her life after being born to celebrity parents Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards.

The fashion designer has openly shared that she never felt the urge to escape from the spotlight due to her celebrity parentage. Nevertheless, she mentioned that there was a common misconception that she would inherit a substantial fortune from her father. Continue scrolling to learn more.

Masaba Gupta appeared on Twinkle Khanna’s YouTube channel Tweak India, wherein she revealed, “I was very grateful that I had what I had. Everyone tells me, ‘Oh you’ve become successful because of your mum and your dad’. Someone once apparently told a friend once that, ‘What does she have to do. Her dad left her hundreds of crores’. I said no, there’s no hundreds of crores. They are being built, but I am building that myself.”

The Fashion designer further said, “But I never felt that it was a negative. I thought it was a positive, because I had such a great benchmark. I had two examples in my house on how great you can be and I always saw it like that.”

Masaba Gupta also discussed seeking solace in sports as she felt a sense of isolation during her upbringing. She mentioned how her father would procure stylish tennis dresses for her as she delved into the sport. The cricketing legend had always hoped she would become a professional athlete. Nevertheless, Masaba humorously referred to herself as an “angry tennis player” and admitted she couldn’t persist with it beyond a certain point.

“I think it was his dream to have me become a tennis star. And I was playing, I think I was number three in Maharashtra. That much I did with my anger issues. I did that much but no more than that. In my head, I couldn’t talk myself out of it. And that’s what playing a sport like tennis is about, right? It’s what you play in isolation. You have to talk yourself out of every situation, every match point, everything you didn’t do on that court. I couldn’t do it,” Masaba Masaba star said.

Masaba and Vivian were photographed together earlier this year during her wedding to Satyadeep Mishra.

