Prabhas’s next release Salaar recently made a lot of noise after the teaser of the film helmed by Prashanth Neel was dropped. The film which had its eye set on September 28, few weeks after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was beating the Atlee film at the US box office. However, the latest reports suggest that the film currently stands cancelled for the said release date!

That’s it. That is the news for the day. Salaar has been postponed unceremoniously and, as of now, without a new release date. However, strong buzz suggests that the film might get a release in December of January 2024.

Earlier, it was reported that Salaar was performing better at the US box office, with around 14.5 K tickets already sold with almost a month remaining to the release, while Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan maintained a slow and steady growth. However, as soon as the India bookings started, Jawan took a monstrous leap at the advance box office with around 21K tickets being sold per hour!

Now as per reports, Salaar has been postponed owing to much post-production work left which might not make the film ready for a September 28 release. A source close to Pinkvilla confirmed, “Salaar holds a prominent position among the big films emerging from India, and the creators are determined to meet the high expectations of fans and moviegoers. Unfortunately, the film is not yet ready and requires additional time for post-production. Consequently, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and their team collectively agreed to postpone the movie from its original September 28 release date.”

The US Box Office of the film already had a huge start at the advance booking. It has been reported that all the tickets worth $400K would be refunded as all the bookings for the film currently stand cancelled. A new announcement for the release date will be made soon.

However, the new release date might affect the other Prabhas film Kalki 2898 AD as Salaar now aims for a December or January 2024 release. December is already jam packed with releases as of now, and January will witness two festivals, Sankranti and Republic Day.

While Sankranti is already booked with Prabhas’ other release Kalki 2898 AD, Republic Day weekend is booked with Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter. More details awaited about Salaar’s new release date!

