We’re just 4 days away from witnessing the wave of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in theatres. The film, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, has already started its record-breaking spree by showing an unprecedented response in advance booking. As per early signs, a smashing day 1 collection will be recorded at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Atlee, the film is enjoying solid on-ground buzz and we can sense that completely by taking a look at crazy numbers coming through advance booking. Not just in India but in overseas, we’re geared up to witness the biggest Bollywood opening of all time, bigger than Pathaan and that too, despite being a midweek release.

If trade talks are to be believed, Jawan has a high chance of going well above 50 crores gross in overseas on the opening day. In India, some crazy numbers are being predicted, with 70 crores net being considered certain by many. If we calculate, the gross of 70 crores would be 82.6 crores. And adding this to 50 crores gross in overseas, the number goes up to 132.6 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

If the number of 130 crores gross is considered. In that case, Jawan is in a comfortable position to surpass Saaho’s opening day of 126 crores gross to become the 5th biggest Indian opener at the worldwide box office. But going beyond that is a tough task.

Take a look at the top Indian openers at the worldwide box office (above 100 crores gross):

RRR – 223 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 213 crores

KGF Chapter 2 – 163 crores

Adipurush – 140 crores

Saaho – 126 crores

2.0 – 110 crores

Pathaan – 106 crores

What are your thoughts? Where will Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan land in the list of top Indian openers at the worldwide box office? Share with us through comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

