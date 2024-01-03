Kalki 2898 AD Plot Leaked? Prabhas Starrer To Take Marvel's 'Avengers' Route & The 600-Crore Budget Could Make This A Box Office Monster!

Kalki 2898 AD, which was known as ‘Project K’ since its announcement, surprised the world with its unveiling at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con event. It created history by becoming the first Indian film to be represented in Hall H at the SDCC, making every desi comic fan proud.

Since its teaser launched, many started predicting what the plot of the film could be. The official IMDb synopsis of the movie reads, “A modern-day avatar of Vishnu, a Hindu god, who is believed to have descended to earth to protect the world from evil forces.” But we all know it won’t be that simple.

If you’re bringing Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan together and spending 600 crores+ on a film, we know this will be big and unmatchable. The text in the teaser, “When the world is taken over by darkness, a force rises,” gives away the crux of the plot, but let’s dive deep into it to understand what it could be.

If we go by all the promo materials and details related to Kalki 2898 AD, it screams out loud how it looks & feels like a comic-book movie. That made us wonder if Vyjayanthi Movies (producers) are really taking the ‘Marvel’ route with this one. MCU is based on comics & we saw how Avengers changed the game for them… until Avengers: Endgame, at least.

Does comics inspire Kalki 2898 AD?

Well, there’s no official statement on that. Still, there are talks on social media about how Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s film, might be based on Project Kalki – a 4-issue set by Indian publication house Liquid Comics (earlier known as Virgin Comics).

Why do we think so?

Before discussing it, go through the comic’s summary, “WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU CLONE A GOD? The end of the world is upon us. War. Chaos. Famine. Suffering everywhere., There’s no end to the havoc that humans can create. In a small lab in India, a lauded geneticist uses a sample of DNA unearthed from the tomb of a legendary godlike being – creating a clone with the power to either save the world… or to end it.”

In a teaser of Project Kalki comics posted on Graphics India, we read a couple of quotes from the comics, and they’re so similar to the visuals we see in the first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD. They say, “WHEN THE WORLD IS SHROUDED BY DARKNESS, HE WILL COME. WHEN MEN WALLOW IN IGNORANCE AND SIN, HE WILL COME. WHEN MOTHERS WEEP AND CHILDREN DIE FOR HOLLOW PLATITUDES, HE WILL COME. WHEN THE GENTLE SIGH OF TRUTH IS DROWNED OUT BY THE RAUCOUS CLAMOR OF CORRUPTION, AND HATE AND RAGE AND GREED ARE WORSHIPPED AS GODS, HE WILL COME. HE WILL COME TO SAVE US. TO DESTROY US. TO REMAKE US.”

Now, compare this with the text in Kalki 2898 AD and its summary, “When the world is taken over by darkness, a force rises.” This indeed says a lot about how Vyjayanthi Movies might have gotten inspired by Marvel’s Avengers to incorporate a proper comic book story in a monumental-budget film.

Could this be the plot of Kalki 2898 AD?

As published on India Net Zone, here’s the plot of Project Kalki comic: Kalki begins with the advent of the end of the world, aggravated by war, famine, suffering, and chaos that prevail across the globe (Kalki 2898 AD’s teaser glimpse shows the same in the starting). In the course of the story, in 1874, an ancient artifact is discovered, which contained a fragment of the remains of Rama, the Prince of Ayodhya, and the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Almost after a century, Dr. Shyama Bhalla, a geneticist, obtains the remains who attempt to recreate a creature from the ancient DNA in a lab in India, which will bear some disastrous results.”

…the plot thickens!

“Thus, from the DNA obtained from the remains of Lord Rama, a clone is created by the evil geneticist named Avatar. The clone develops into a mature person acceleratedly and exhibits an extraordinary ability to convey emotion as energy. The clone’s powers become uncontainable and unmanageable, and he eventually discovers that he was created as a destructive force that has never been created before. The sole purpose of his existence was to bring Armageddon, that is, the end of the world, instead of saving it from misery. The entire project is spearheaded by a diabolically evil person (which could be played by Kamal Haasan’s character in Kalki 2898 AD). The rest of the story revolves around the clone and his decision to either follow his instincts to do the right thing or to fulfill the purpose of his existence.”

One exciting thing about this is the dialogue given to the villain in the comic, and we can’t even imagine how epic it would sound if narrated by Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD. The geneticist responsible for cloning God asks the villain, “Who are you?” to which he says, “I am nobody, nobody at all.” 🔥

