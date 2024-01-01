Black Widow’s death in Avengers: Endgame left us in tears in the theatres. It was an emotional affair between Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye on a cliff on Vormir. But did you know it was initially planned or filmed in a different way? Since the first Avengers movie in 2012, we have seen a beautiful bond between Clint and Natasha, which also continued in the following films.

Watching them wanting to self-sacrifice to get the Soul Stone was brutal. In its prequel, Avengers: Infinity War, we saw Thanos sacrifice his adopted daughter Gamora for the Infinity Stone. The film gave a big blow to the fans when Nat died, and another vast impact came when Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, sacrificed himself for the others.

After the release of Avengers: Endgame, the Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson, once in an interview with EW, opened up about how the original scene on Vormir was different. She said, “Originally, we were being pursued by an army of dementor-type creatures that I was thinking, ‘Parents will never forgive me for this, for how these creatures look. They’re so terrifying.'”

Johansson continued that the Russo brothers [Joe and Anthony: the director duo] were unsatisfied as the movie already had many explosive moments. She added, “They just missed some sort of intimacy between these two characters. So we ended up reshooting it and just making it with Nat and Clint and just having it be a very unexpected kind of moment that just left the audience with… you know, we wanted to leave them with the weight of that loss. And the shock of it really felt very moving and bittersweet.”

The Russo brothers indeed knew what they were doing; Scarlett Johansson’s character Natasha Romanoff’s death was better for the storytelling. However, fans have been demanding her return along with the other OG Avengers, including Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’s Captain America. Several reports claimed the OG gang would return in Avengers: Secret Wars, but they were mere baseless rumors.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige already dismissed RDJ’s return rumors to the MCU, and as for Scarlett Johansson, she is allegedly associated with an unknown Marvel project.

