The year 2023 has been a year of box office blockbusters, with superstars redeeming the glory of Bollywood films and making an impact on the cumulative collection with their strongest number game. Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, and Ranbir Kapoor took the lead, bringing 500+ crore box office collections with their films.

Interestingly, only these three stars brought together a whopping 2000 crore, with Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2, and Animal all earning 500+ crore at the box office. However, even the rest of the lot contributed to the box office collection.

Apart from the major A-listers, the second set of actors, including Kartik Aaryan with SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Pankaj Tripathi & Akshay Kumar with OMG 2, Ayushmann Khurrana with Dream Girl 2, Pulkit Samrat and his gang with Fukrey 3 delivered successful films at the box office.

But the year 2024 already seems to hit at least a potential 1500+ crore loss with the absence of four major box office stars who decided to have 0 releases this year. Here is how they impacted the box office last year, how their absence might affect this year, and details about their next release.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

2023 box office: 1372.03 crore

Next release: Tiger Vs Pathaan expected in 2025

Shah Rukh Khan is a tired man, as he had three major releases in 2023. While he takes time to work rigorously on Tiger Vs Pathaan this year, he will also pick up what he wants to do next, which would need time. So, the actor will not be lighting up screens this year.

2. Salman Khan

2023 box office: 396 crore

Next release: Tiger Vs Pathaan expected in 2025, Vishnu Vardhan’s action film expected in 2025

Salman Khan had two releases in 2023 – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, on Eid and Diwali. Unfortunately, neither of the films did well at the box office. Now, while he preps for two interesting films, both action in the genre, he’ll be missing from the big screen in 2024.

3. Ranveer Singh

2023 box office: 153 crore

Next release: Don 3 in 2025

Ranveer Singh did not have a wow year at the Indian box office, but Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani magically worked overseas. Now the actor will be missing except for his cameo in Singham Again. The next big release for Ranveer would be Don 3 in 2025. If Baiju Bawra remake with Sanjay Leela Bhansali rolls this year, then it might also have a release date in 2025.

4. Ranbir Kapoor

2023 box office: 683.27 crore

Next release: Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor’s name has cropped up for various projects, including the Lala Amarnath biopic, Brahmastra 2, and more, but nothing concrete has been finalized yet except Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which might or might not drop in 2025. It is too soon to predict.

Aamir Khan’s Uncertain Move

Aamir Khan took a sabbatical after Laal Singh Chaddha underperformed. Now, he will give another year a miss to come back to the silver screen with Campeones remake, which has been titled Sitaare Zameen Par has been announced and aims for a 2024 Christmas release, but considering the history of release dates, postponements, and Aamir, uncertainty, and doubts are already in order.

So, while these stars give 2024 a miss, hopes would be high with Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, and Akshay Kumar’s string of releases. Looking forward to a great year despite the unexpected 1500+ crore miss!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

