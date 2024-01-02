Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on December 1, 2023. It’s been over a month, but the film maintains its strong hold and continues its theatrical run in 2024. The lifetime collections are yet to wrap, but returns of over 350 crores have already been added to its box office collection. Scroll below for more details!

There are multiple options at the box ticket windows. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, Prabhas led Salaar and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 – all three films hit the theatres around Christmas. Despite the highly reduced screen count, Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is witnessing impressive footfalls.

Animal Box Office Collection

Ranbir Kapoor’s action-drama is pacing towards the 550 crore club at the Indian box office. After the conclusion of day 32, Animal has made total earnings of 548 crores. The film is made on a budget of 200 crores.

Animal Profits

If one does the collection vs budget calculation, Animal has made Returns of Investment of 348 crores. When converted into a percentage, that’s about 174%. The film had already attained the ‘super-hit’ verdict at the box office, and the fantastic run continues!

Animal beats Fast X

Animal is now the fourth most profitable film of 2023. The film has beaten the returns of investment of Fast X (172.07%) at the Indian box office. It is now aiming at Oppenheimer (186.66%), which is in the third spot.

The top two most profitable films in India are The Kerala Story (694.23%) and Gadar 2 (600.66). The low budget of both films has helped them attain such massive milestones.

About Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has hit it out of the park with his second Bollywood film. He previously entertained fans with Kabir Singh, which was a remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy.

Ranbir Kapoor stars as Ranvijay, a son literally obsessed with his father, played by Anil Kapoor. The film revolves around the lengths he goes to take revenge on the criminal who attempted to assassinate his father.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the love interest of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. The action drama also stars Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra, amongst others, in pivotal roles.

