It’s the next major milestone awaiting Animal. After surpassing the entire lifetime of Pathaan (543.05 crores), the family action drama has emerged as the second biggest lifetime grosser ever after Jawan. While it will stay there only in its lifetime run, from the numbers perspective, it has yet another milestone awaiting it, that of 550 crores+ lifetime.

After bringing in around 543 crores in four weeks, the film has gathered around 5 crores more in the extended four-day weekend following it. That has pushed the overall total to 548 crores, and now barely 2 crores more are needed before the 550 crores mark is hit. Even if the film drops 50% from Friday and then 50 lakhs each come from today till Thursday, then it would be quite close to the 550 crores mark.

What’s working in the favour of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is that there is no major release between now till 25th January, which means showcasing won’t be an issue. Of course, a large quantum of audiences had already watched the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial which means it’s no more about capacity but simply the interest.

The stage is wide open for Animal, where the film can entice more audiences, and it would all boil down to whether there is indeed a segment of patrons left that wishes to check this out for the first time ever.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

