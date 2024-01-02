It was New Year’s holiday on Monday, and it looks like Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki didn’t actually make the most of it like Prabhas’ Salaar. A jump from day 11 was expected, but it looks like that hasn’t been the case. However, are the numbers stable, and it isn’t a crash? Yes. But, could it have done better considering it was the last day of the festive season it enjoyed? Yes.

Prabhas‘ Salaar, on the other hand, didn’t just stay stable; depending on the response to its evening shows, it might even register a jump from what it earned on its previous day. Something similar was expected from Dunki, but the brakes have started getting firmer, and the speed will keep decreasing with every passing day from here.

On its day 11, the film earned 11.25 crores, taking its total to 188.39 crores, and many thought it would start the New Year 2024 by officially being a 200 crore club entrant. But it’ll have to wait another day to get that tag.

How much it earned on day 12?

As per early trends, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki earned in the range of 9-10 crores on day 12th. Adding to the 11-day total, the film could earn in the range of 197-198 crores. Yes, the film still has a few more days to milk the most at the box office, and it’ll really need to stay stable at the lower level to reach a decent total.

What’s Dunki about?

Rajkumar Hirani‘s Dunki highlights the social cause of illegal immigration in the typical Hirani manner in which your hero Hardy (played by Shah Rukh Khan) tries to make everything better for the people around him. Things luckily got ironic with the news of the recent Donkey Flight returning from France, and the film became relevant to what the director needed to communicate.

