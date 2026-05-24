DC’s upcoming Supergirl movie, starring Craig Gillespie, is the hot summer release of the year. It is the major Hollywood movie on the DC character, and the long-range forecast has been making the rounds online. A long-range forecast, however, suggests it will open with much lower box office than David Corenswet’s Superman. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, it is the second film in the new DC Universe, aka DCU. Milly Alcock appears as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl. It is a film centered on one of DC’s lesser-explored big-screen heroes. Unlike larger-scale event movies, this Alcock starrer is expected to lean more heavily on character-driven storytelling and cosmic sci-fi elements, potentially helping it stand apart.

How much is Supergirl expected to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

According to Box Office Theory’s latest report, Milly Alcock‘s DCU movie is tracking to earn a modest opening weekend at the North American box office. Based on their long-range forecast, it is currently targeting a domestic opening weekend of $47 million to $65 million. At the same time, those numbers would still mark a respectable debut for a comic book movie centered around a less explored DC character.

How does it stack up against Superman?

Superman is the face of DC Comics, and there have been several movies featuring the character, played by different actors. Amid the backlash from Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill fans over the James Gunn-helmed Superman, it opened with $125 million domestically. Even at the lower end of the projections, Supergirl would debut nearly 62% below Superman, highlighting the difference in brand familiarity and audience anticipation between the two DC films.

Well, these are early estimates, and they can change close to release. With stronger buzz, it might outperform early forecasts, as superhero movies have done multiple times in recent years. The film’s connection to the wider DCU could also play a crucial role in boosting interest closer to release.

More about the movie

The film follows Supergirl as she travels across the galaxy on a murderous quest for revenge. Warner Bros’ Supergirl will be released on June 26.

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