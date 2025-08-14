The new DC Universe launched with Superman, who is also a symbol of hope, as per the comics. It is a crucial film in the DCU for several reasons, but it is performing really well overall. James Gunn’s film is now set to beat the MCU-launching movie Iron Man, which features Robert Downey Jr. in the lead role. Iron Man not only kicked off the MCU but also changed RDJ’s life. Keep scrolling for more.

This movie launches the DCU, and several new actors will appear in the universe. It started with Henry Cavill’s replacement with David Corenswet. Gunn was clear that he wanted a younger Clark Kent, and he developed the script that way. Thus, Cavill was never meant to return to the DCU when Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to run the DC Studios.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

Superman is one of the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films of the year and performs better domestically. James Gunn‘s film opened with a $125 million collection at the North American box office. To date, the movie has raked in $333.78 million domestically and $249.4 million overseas. Adding the overseas and domestic cumes, the worldwide collection has hit $583.18 million. It will lose its strong legs after Friday as it hits digital platforms.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $333.8 million

International – $249.4 million

Worldwide – $583.2 million

Less than $5 million away from surpassing Iron Man

The MCU began with Iron Man in 2008, and it resurrected Robert Downey Jr’s career, turning him into one of the world’s highest-paid and most beloved actors. He became the face of the MCU. The makers took a big risk with him, which was the best decision. RDJ was meant to play the role of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, and the film collected $585.79 million against $140 million budget. It was a box office success. James Gunn’s DCU launching movie is less than $5 million away from beating Iron Man at the worldwide box office.

More about the DCU film

Superman has strong ratings on Rotten Tomatoes – 81% from the critics and 91% from the audience. When Superman becomes embroiled in conflicts both at home and overseas, his actions come under scrutiny, giving tech billionaire Lex Luthor the perfect chance to eliminate the Man of Steel once and for all. James Gunn’s DCU movie was released on July 11 and digitally on August 15.

