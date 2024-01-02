Salaar Box Office Day 11 (Early Trends): Prabhas Starrer Might Register A Jump Doing Better Than Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki On New Year's Holiday
This would take the grand total of Prabhas’ actioner in the range of 361-62 crore after spending eleven days at the box office. It won’t have an intense competition until Fighter, and this jump would’ve indeed made the makers optimistic in anticipating the journey further.

While talking about Prabhas‘ performance in the film, our in-house reviewer Shalmesh More wrote in his Salaar movie review, “He finally gets the character that suits his persona. His performance as a lover boy or a godly figure was a huge letdown, but this ‘angry young man’ role is apt for him. Like Deva, he doesn’t talk much, but the intensity through his eyes is on point. He is simply effortless in action, and his overall screen presence is powerful.”

