1st January 2024 marked a really important day in the lifetime of the Salaar box office, considering it to be the last day of the festive season, and what a goodbye it has had. Growth in almost every region, selling over 2,68,000 tickets online in the 24-hour time-frame, Prabhas’ starrer has checked all the right box office bringing home a good number.
Unfortunately, the same wasn’t the case with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki, and that makes this look even more special. Rajkumar Hirani’s film saw a drop, unlike this one, which might not have stayed just stable but could also witness some sort of a jump depending on the evening shows.
After collecting in the ballpark of 15 crore on day 10th, Salaar might even better it (or match it) by gathering in the range of 15-17 crore on day 11th. Many regions registered an excellent jump as compared to Sunday, and the New Year’s holiday helped the film to better its previous day.
This would take the grand total of Prabhas’ actioner in the range of 361-62 crore after spending eleven days at the box office. It won’t have an intense competition until Fighter, and this jump would’ve indeed made the makers optimistic in anticipating the journey further.
While talking about Prabhas‘ performance in the film, our in-house reviewer Shalmesh More wrote in his Salaar movie review, “He finally gets the character that suits his persona. His performance as a lover boy or a godly figure was a huge letdown, but this ‘angry young man’ role is apt for him. Like Deva, he doesn’t talk much, but the intensity through his eyes is on point. He is simply effortless in action, and his overall screen presence is powerful.”
