1st January 2024 marked a really important day in the lifetime of the Salaar box office, considering it to be the last day of the festive season, and what a goodbye it has had. Growth in almost every region, selling over 2,68,000 tickets online in the 24-hour time-frame, Prabhas’ starrer has checked all the right box office bringing home a good number.

Unfortunately, the same wasn’t the case with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki, and that makes this look even more special. Rajkumar Hirani’s film saw a drop, unlike this one, which might not have stayed just stable but could also witness some sort of a jump depending on the evening shows.

After collecting in the ballpark of 15 crore on day 10th, Salaar might even better it (or match it) by gathering in the range of 15-17 crore on day 11th. Many regions registered an excellent jump as compared to Sunday, and the New Year’s holiday helped the film to better its previous day.